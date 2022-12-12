Road bridge near Melitopol damaged, which was used by occupants to transfer equipment. VIDEO

In Zaporizhzhia region, near occupied Melitopol, a bridge was damaged, which was used to transfer equipment of the Russian army.

"In Melitopol, the bridge connecting the city with the village of Kostiantynivka is "tired". This is one of the strategically important bridges after the Crimean bridge. It was through it that the occupants transported military equipment from the east," said the mayor of Melitopol Fedorov.

At the same time, the telegram channel of the illegally created occupation administration of the city claims that the bridge is not destroyed, but the explosion damaged its supports and therefore traffic across it is stopped. The explosion, according to the occupiers, occurred around 21:00.

At the exit from Melitopol near the village of Kostiantynivka, the Molochna river flows, the length of the bridge over it is about 130 m. The road goes towards Berdiansk on the shore of the Azov Sea in the east of Zaporizhzhia region. According to open sources, the bridge was built in 1969 and overhauled in 2021.

