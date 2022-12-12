Enemy is preparing for new missile attacks and can strike at any time, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 292nd day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published to press service of President, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Every day we add new energy forces to Ukraine. After each Russian strike, we restore the system. As much as possible. We are doing everything to bring to Ukraine as much equipment as possible that can compensate for the damage caused by missile hits. And I thank all Ukrainian entrepreneurs, volunteers, all our partners who help with this.

But we must all be aware that Russia has not abandoned its terror tactics. The absence of massive missile strikes only means that the enemy is preparing for them and can strike at any time. Although it is obvious that even without light we know well where to shoot and what to release, Russia still hopes for blackouts. This is the last hope of terrorists...

So, as long as they have missiles - and they still have them in Russia - please take seriously all warnings from the Ukrainian military command, from our Air Force and air raid alerts. We must be ready for any hostile intentions at all levels. And we will do everything to get through this winter," Zelensky said.

Read more: Zelensky invited Russia to start withdrawal of troops from territory of Ukraine on Christmas