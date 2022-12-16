History of territorial defenders of Kherson, who from February 25 to March 2 defended city from invaders. VIDEO

The journalists said that the members of Kherson’s terror defense were betrayed and framed for actual shooting.

This is stated in the story of the Central Public Television, Censor.NET informs.

36 graves of the Territorial defenders of Kherson soldiers were found in the city cemetery.

"Those are the only ones (and there was no one else, because the "big chiefs from the police and special agencies" simply ran away, surrendered, or betrayed) who from February 25 to March 2 stood up for the defense of Kherson against the Russian invasion.

The tragic finale of the heroic defense of Kherson was the battle in Byzkovy Park, where poorly trained and poorly armed people met Russian armored vehicles. The boys were buried secretly and quickly, in a sector far from the main part of the cemetery. Most of the graves are nameless mounds," the authors of the material note.

Read more: International organization volunteer killed in Kherson during shelling