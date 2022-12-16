In Kharkiv, as result of shelling, colossal infrastructural destruction, energy system was damaged, - Mayor Terekhov. VIDEO

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, the energy system was damaged.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Dear residents of Kharkiv! Today, our enemy again shelled the city of Kharkiv. There is colossal infrastructural destruction, primarily in the energy system. Our communal services, together with the energy workers, have already begun to eliminate what the enemy has done.

I ask you to be patient with what is happening now. I know that your houses have no electricity, no heating, no water supply. I ask you to use "points of unbreakability". There you will be provided with food and hot drinks, and you will also be able to recharge your mobile phones," said the head of the city.

According to Terekhov, everything is currently being done to restore the consequences of Russian shelling as soon as possible.

