Water supply stopped in Kyiv and 14 regions as result of Russian missile attack, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 296th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"First of all, I would like to thank our Air Forces servicemen, anti-aircraft gunners, reconnaissance men and all others who protect and help to protect the Ukrainian sky. Today's result - 60 missiles were shot down. All air commands distinguished themselves: "Center", "South", "East" and "West". The fighters of the 96th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, who are covering Kyiv region, were especially effective. More than 40 terrorist missiles were destroyed in the sky of the central regions of the country and near Kyiv.

But, unfortunately, there are hits. Terrorists need such a massive number of missile attacks to ensure that at least part of their "weapons" reach their intended targets. All their targets today are civilians, and these are mainly energy and heating facilities.

Probably, as a result of this war, the meaning of the word "terror" for most people in the world will be associated primarily with such crazy actions of Russia. In Kryvyi Rih, the debris of a residential building hit by one of the Russian missiles was being cleared all day long. The list of the dead includes three people. My condolences to the families... More than ten people are injured, including children. Everyone is being provided with assistance.

Emergency power cuts were introduced today throughout the country, in most cities and regions. In Kyiv and 14 regions, water supply has also stopped due to power outages. Our power engineers and repair teams started working during the air alert and are doing everything possible to restore generation and supply. It will take time. But it will be done.

Whatever the missile worshipers from Moscow are counting on, it still will not change the balance of power in this war. They still have enough missiles for several such massive strikes. We will have enough determination and faith in ourselves to return ours after these strikes," Zelensky said.