Combat use of 155 mm DPICM cluster projectile by Ukrainian soldiers against the Russian invaders near Bakhmut. VIDEO

The first-ever video of the combat use by Ukrainian soldiers of a 155 mm DPICM projectile manufactured by the USA against the Russian occupiers near Bakhmut has been published. Video from the "Magyar" air reconnaissance unit for December 16.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, reported this on the Telegram channel "Butusov Plus".

According to him, the DPICM (dual-target improved conventional munition) projectile works like this: a detonator is timed to air blast a target, and a circle within a 150-meter radius is covered by 88 submunitions, each of which fires hundreds of ready-made striking darts.

"Cluster shells are particularly effective against targets in open terrain, in this case, the Ukrainians precisely corrected the gap exactly above the trench with the Russian infantrymen.

Russia is actively using cluster munitions to bombard Ukrainian cities to hit as much as possible not only the military but also the civilian population," Butusov explains.

Watch more: Assault group of occupiers near Bakhmut was liquidated. VIDEO