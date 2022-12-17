ENG
"Mister, how do I get out?": patrol policeman rescues child from rubble of high-rise building in Kryvy Rih. VIDEO

The patrol police of Kryvy Rih published a video showing a policeman rescuing a child from the rubble of a house that was hit by a Russian rocket yesterday.

It will be recalled that the number of victims of the rocket attack on Kryvy Rih has increased to five. One of those injured by the rocket fire in Kryvy Rih died in the hospital. Three more injured as a result of the rocket attack are in the medical facility.

