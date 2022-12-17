Russia spares no resources for war against our people, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to Ukrainians in the evening of December 17.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Zelensky.

Zelenskyy noted: "Russia spares no resources for the war against our people. And I am grateful to every leader and every nation - our partners who understand that such large-scale "investments" of Russia in terror must be covered by even greater assistance to the people against whom terror is directed.

In particular, I will constantly remind. Dear partners! Find an opportunity to give Ukraine a reliable protection of the sky, a reliable air defense shield. You can do it. You can give protection to our people - one hundred percent protection from Russian missiles.

When we get it, then the main form of Russian terror, namely missile terror, will become simply impossible. And only this will mean security for millions of people and strategic restructuring of the entire military situation. The less opportunities Russia has for terror, the more opportunities we will have to return and guarantee peace."

