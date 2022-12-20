Russia is waging war because a bunch of people in Kremlin cannot admit mistakes, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukrainian citizens.

The correspondent video was posted by Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Bakhmut remains the hottest spot on the entire front line - over 1300 km of active hostilities. Since May the occupiers have been trying to break our Bakhmut, but time goes by and Bakhmut is breaking not only the Russian army, but also the Russian mercenaries who came to replace the invaders' lost army. Just think about it: Russia has already lost almost 99 thousand of its soldiers in Ukraine. Soon there will be 100 thousand losses of the occupiers. And for what? No one in Moscow has an answer. And there will be no answer.

They are waging a war and wasting people's lives - other people's lives, not their own, not their own lives, but other people's lives - and only because some bunch of people in the Kremlin cannot admit mistakes and are terribly afraid of reality. But reality speaks for itself.

I am grateful to all our soldiers who heroically hold the Bakhmut direction, Soledar, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Kreminna direction and the whole Donbas - the region that was one of the strongest in Ukraine before Russia's arrival and which Russia is destroying to scorched earth. Even such cruelty will not give the enemy anything," Zelensky stressed.

