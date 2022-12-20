Naftogaz facility was damaged due to rocket fire in Kharkiv region - Chernyshov. VIDEO

Tonight, enemy missiles hit one of the Naftogaz oil and gas infrastructure facilities located in Kharkiv region.

Oleksii Chernyshov, the chairman of the board of Naftogaz, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"The most important thing is that people were not injured. However, as a result of the shelling, a large-scale fire broke out, which is currently being extinguished by experts. We will assess the damage later after the rescuers have completed their work, but I am sure that everything that was destroyed will be restored. In contrast to the reputation of a terrorist country, which will remain an exile on the world stage for a long time," the message reads.

