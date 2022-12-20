Every day Bakhmut fortress gives life to Ukraine, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 300th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was posted by Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I returned from Donetsk region - from our Bakhmut fortress. I was there today to support our fighters, to present state awards, to thank them. To all our heroes - those who defend not only Bakhmut, not only our Donbas, but the whole Ukraine. We must understand this - absolutely everyone.

On the way to the front line, I have passed Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka... Cities, villages nearby, which are now literally fighting for life. Life for all of us - for all Ukrainians and for everything Ukrainian, moreover - for everything and everyone who cherishes humanity. Look at Russia's offensive - what it leaves behind wherever it lands its flag. Scorched land, destroyed lives... Pain, ruins and graves - this is the so-called "Russian world". This is what our heroes stop.

This is what they are kicking out of Ukraine, step by step returning life to our land, where the occupiers stepped. And for this movement to exist - for our border to be there, for us to return the Ukrainian flag to the cities and villages in the south and east of our country - there is Bakhmut, there is a fortress, there are our heroic defenders. Every day that they stood there, every blow that they withstood there, every attack that they repelled and every counterattack that they carried out is life for Ukraine.

I thank all our soldiers who defend the fortress of Bakhmut! Thank you to all the mothers and fathers, wives and children of our heroes who are saving Ukraine there! And I ask all our people: wherever you are, please support the Ukrainian heroes who are holding out against the fiercest attacks of the occupiers, against the most insane Russian strikes... Support our Bakhmut - torn, but unconquered - and its defenders," Zelensky said.