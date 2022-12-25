ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
9932 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
4 268 8
war (20165) Mariupol (1071) occupation (1573) Petro Andriuschenko (228) destruction (61)

In Mariupol, Russian occupiers are demolishing historical buildings, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian invaders are demolishing historic buildings in the city center.

Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Drama Theater is not the only one. In the center of the city, the occupiers began to demolish buildings, including those of historical importance. The famous House with a Clock, where the studio of the world-famous monumental artist, mosaic artist Aranutov was located. Under the excavator," he wrote.

Watch more: Russian occupants are actively moving equipment to strengthen Melitopol frontline, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

Absolutely everything of historical value is turned into ashes in the city, emphasized Andriushchenko.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 