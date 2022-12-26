ENG
"It must be destroyed at root": in Russia, school director is agitating students to destroy Ukrainians. VIDEO

In Russia, in Nizhny Novgorod, schoolchildren were gathered for a concert where they campaigned to "destroy Ukraine".

Calls to war were voiced from the stage of the assembly hall by the director of school #24, Censor.NET reports.

"Fascism and Nazism, which permeate the ideology of modern Ukraine, must be destroyed at the root," she told the children.

Read more: Evacuation from Mariupol was impossible, Russians did not want it - Deputy Mayor Kohut

After that, the students were shown Gazmanov's clip.

According to mass media, schoolchildren were threatened with deuces in literature and social studies for missing the concert.

