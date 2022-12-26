"It must be destroyed at root": in Russia, school director is agitating students to destroy Ukrainians. VIDEO

In Russia, in Nizhny Novgorod, schoolchildren were gathered for a concert where they campaigned to "destroy Ukraine".

Calls to war were voiced from the stage of the assembly hall by the director of school #24, Censor.NET reports.

"Fascism and Nazism, which permeate the ideology of modern Ukraine, must be destroyed at the root," she told the children.

After that, the students were shown Gazmanov's clip.

According to mass media, schoolchildren were threatened with deuces in literature and social studies for missing the concert.