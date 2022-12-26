ENG
war elimination Artemivsk 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade

Soldiers of 108th SMAB storm position of Russian occupiers near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 108th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade successfully attacked the position of the occupiers near Bakhmut.

As Censor.NET reports, the attack of Ukrainian fighters was recorded by a drone. As a result of the attack, the position was captured, part of the occupants was destroyed, and ten prisoners were taken.

Read more: Russian troops slow down offensive near Bakhmut, - ISW

 

