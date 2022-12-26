Soldiers of 92nd SMB eliminated group of occupiers: "Night disco to bass of artillery". VIDEO

Servicemen of the 92nd SMB named after a group of occupiers were liquidated at night by the head of the basket Ivan Sirko.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the brigade.

"A night disco to the bass of artillery. This kind of music tears me to pieces," the message says.

In the recorded video, you can see a group of rioters (bright silhouettes through the thermal imager), whose movement is stopped by a series of explosions.

Read more: We urge you to be ready for new massive shelling, - Air Force spokesman Ihnat