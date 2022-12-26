ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
9692 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
13 648 17
Russian Army (6171) war (20165) liquidation (1126) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (67)

Soldiers of 92nd SMB eliminated group of occupiers: "Night disco to bass of artillery". VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Servicemen of the 92nd SMB named after a group of occupiers were liquidated at night by the head of the basket Ivan Sirko.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the brigade.

"A night disco to the bass of artillery. This kind of music tears me to pieces," the message says.

In the recorded video, you can see a group of rioters (bright silhouettes through the thermal imager), whose movement is stopped by a series of explosions.

Read more: We urge you to be ready for new massive shelling, - Air Force spokesman Ihnat

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 