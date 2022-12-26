ENG
Kremlin "visionaries" predict future of Russian Federation in 2023: "Russia is civilization. America will break up into states. Dollar will drop sharply.". VIDEO

Kremlin "seers" predict incredible success for Russia in 2023 and predict the complete decline of the USA and Europe.

As Censor.NET reports, they talked about this on the air of one of the propaganda shows on rosTV. According to the predictions of "astrologers and tarotologists", the troubles of Americans will begin already in the spring - floods, loss of political and economic weight, internal conflicts and disintegration into separate states. Instead, Russia will become the "axis of civilization", and Russian scientists will even invent cures for oncological diseases.

