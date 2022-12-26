ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
9512 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
18 423 11
Russian Army (6171) war (20165) tank (871) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2122) trophy (65)

Ukrainians captured another newest Russian T-90M tank, which exploded on mine. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers captured the newest Russian T-90M tank.

The corresponding video was posted on his page in Facebook Ivan Savelyev, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Aristarchus is f##king everyone with his ATMs, and I am with machine guns))))) Another t90m and this is what I personally do not understand. These greedy, unworthy people, WHAT? STARTED TO PUT TANKS INTO BATTLE WITHOUT CORD-MT?! These are not your machine guns, these are MY machine guns!!!" he commented on the video.

Watch more: Combat work of two Ukrainian tanks in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 