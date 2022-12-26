5 Russian soldiers were killed by direct hit of "Excalibur" shell from artillery of "Adam" AFU tactical group. VIDEO

The aerial reconnaissance "Birds of Magyar" showed the results of the "Excalibur" shell of the artillery of the "Adam" tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hitting the Russian positions - 5 Russian occupants were eliminated.

Corresponding video was published by aerial reconnaissance group "Birds of Magyar", reports Censor.NЕТ.

Video: aerial reconnaissance group "Birds of Magyar"

