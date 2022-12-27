Fighters of 54th SMB repulsed attack of Wagners and showed liquidated occupiers: "They are lying here in bundles everywhere. 50-60 men". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 54th Separate Mechanized brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa repelled the attack of the Wagners and showed the battlefield.

As Censor.NET reports, the author of the video says that the bodies of the liquidated occupiers lie at the site of the battle and near it. According to him, it is about at least 50-60 killed.

