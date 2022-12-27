Bodies of seven more civilians were exhumed in liberated Mykolaiv region, - National Police. VIDEO

Stabilization measures continue in the territory of the Mykolaiv region liberated from the Russian occupiers, in particular, the work of investigators on the exhumation of the bodies of the dead.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Department of Communication of the National Police of the region.

Watch more: Fighters of 54th SMB repulsed attack of Wagners and showed liquidated occupiers: "They are lying here in bundles everywhere. 50-60 men". VIDEO

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"In the village of Tsentralne, an 82-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy projectile hitting the yard of her residence. At that very moment, the old woman was in the yard and received numerous mine-explosive injuries. Due to the occupation of the village, her relatives buried her relative among the trees in the garden right on the territory Another body of a convict who served time in a local penitentiary and died of an illness was exhumed from the yard of the facility," the message reads.

Also, in the garden of a private house in the village of Vavilové, the law enforcement officers discovered the burial of another 64-year-old local woman who died of an illness, and her relatives buried her independently on the territory of the household.

An exhumation of a local resident who died due to enemy shelling in the village of Liubomirivka was carried out. His wife buried him in the yard.

Local residents buried three more dead people at the local cemetery.