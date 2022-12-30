We have clear strategy for security of electricity generation and supply, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 310th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I held a regular meeting of the Headquarters- the 45th one this year. The key is Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Our Donbas, where the fiercest battles continue. Bakhmut, Soledar, Kreminna... In general, we hold our positions. There are also such areas of the front where we are gradually advancing. And I thank all our soldiers who ensure this. You are real heroes!

We have discussed the situation in the south, on our border. Supply of weapons. Further strengthening of air defense. This year, we have not only preserved our air defense - we have made it stronger than ever. But in the new year, Ukrainian air defense will become even stronger, even more effective. Ukrainian air defense can become the most powerful in Europe, and this will guarantee security not only for our country, but for the entire continent.

We discussed the situation in the energy sector and what we are preparing for at a separate meeting. We have a clear strategy to secure the generation and supply of electricity. It takes time to implement it. It takes a lot of effort. But it will be done. It will happen for sure. This is one of the main tasks for the next year, and I have no doubt that we will fulfill it," Zelensky said.

