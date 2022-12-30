ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15051 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine New Year
15 475 68
New Year (45) Zaluzhnyi (289)

This Christmas has taste of tears and color of blood - Zaluzhny congratulated Ukrainians on holidays. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny congratulated Ukrainians on New Year and Christmas.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Twitter of Zaluzhny.

"All those who are in the ranks, who are now holding our positions. Relatives and friends of our defenders. Everyone who prays, believes, helps the Armed Forces. Happy New Year and Merry Christmas to everyone who opposes the world evil together with us!" the Commander-in-Chief noted.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 