Reznikov warned Russians about mobilization and border closure in Russia: You have about one week left. VIDEO

Russia plans to introduce martial law in early January 2023 and intends to close the borders for men liable for military service.

This was stated in video appeal to the citizens of the Russian Federation by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I would like to appeal to Russian persons liable for military service. First of all, it concerns residents of large cities. I know for sure that you have about one week left to make at least some choice. In early January, the Russian authorities will close the borders for men, then martial law will be declared," Reznikov warned.

According to the minister, after the introduction of martial law, the next wave of mobilization will begin in Russia. Also, the borders for men of military age will be closed in Belarus.

"I do not urge you to take my word for it, I want you to ask yourself only one question and answer it honestly: when you go to war, where you can die or become crippled for life, what exactly will you fight for? Personally," - the Minister of Defense added.

