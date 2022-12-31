ENG
Consequences of shelling of Protasiv Yar in Kyiv: 11 victims are currently known due to rocket attack on capital. VIDEO

Currently, 11 people are known to have been injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

The video was released by the deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Kyiv, Protasiv Yar. Thank you to our doctors and emergency services for saving people in these moments!

At the moment, there are already 11 victims in the capital's hospitals!" he commented.

