Christmas tree in a dugout, shots, salads and wishes to occupants: New Year’s Eve on frontline. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Journalists went to 5th separate assault regiment on front line to celebrate New Year together with those who defend Ukraine and Ukrainians with arms in their hands and bring our victory closer every day.

Watch how the military celebrated New Year 2023 in a dugout in a new video.

A Christmas tree in a dugout, shots on New Year's Eve and the unbreakable spirit of Ukrainian servicemen, it's all about celebrating the victorious New Year on the frontline.

" In 2023 there will be a victory for sure," the servicemen say while making salads, watching New Year's movies and talking to their families.







The only thing they can wish to the enemy is "go home".

But even on New Year's Eve, enemy shots do not cease and time after time our servicemen give a worthy response.





