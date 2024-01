Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian T-90M tank using the Javelin ATGM.

As Censor.NET reports, after the attack, the enemy tank tore off the turret and threw it high into the air. Ukrainian soldiers watched the attack through the monitor of the domestic ATGM "Stugna-P".

