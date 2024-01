Russian propagandists report the destruction by Ukrainian fighters of the military commandant of the invaders in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia.

As Censor.NET reports, a video showing the result of the attack has appeared online. The occupiers placed their command post in a local hotel.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Ukraine agrees not only on new Patriot batteries, but also on supply of new systems NASAMS, Iris-T, Crotale, - Kuleba