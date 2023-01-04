Four Russian officers directly involved in Shahed attacks in Ukraine were identified. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainian journalists have identified several Russian soldiers who were trained to fly Shahed kamikaze drones in Iran during summer.

"Under the guise of army competitions, the Russian military in Iran learned to operate Shahed kamikaze drones. The Russian Federation has been terrorizing Ukrainians with these drones for the past few months - destroying infrastructure and killing civilians. Our colleagues from the publication "Our Money. Lviv" identified Russian officers who are directly involved in Shahed terrorist attacks in Ukraine. Which of the Russians launches kamikaze drones that terrorize Ukrainians - see in the joint material of "Slidstvo.Info" and "Our money. Lviv", - it is said in the video description.

Journalists have identified 4 Russian officers directly involved in the Shahed terrorist attacks in Ukraine.

Sergey Sozinov, Andrey Stepovoy (captain of the Russian Air Force), Gleb Pivkin and Yevgeny Glukhov (lieutenant of the Russian Air Force) are servicemen of the 294th center from Kolomna.





Sergey Sozinov





Andrey Stepovoy

Gleb Pivkin





Yevgeniy Glukhov

In Kolomna, Russians train drone operators and test new models before sending them to the troops.

In the fall of 2022, Russian military from this center were trained in Iran. In addition, the time of the "exercises" in Iran coincided with the date of the first delivery of Iranian drones to Russia.

The exercises were held under the pretext of the Army Games organized by Russia, and one of the disciplines is the competition of drone operators - "Falconry".

In 2022, the "games" were held in the Iranian city of Kashan, near which there is a secret air base where Iranians teach buyers to work with their drones.

It is noted that in the summer of 2022, the Russian delegation visited the air base twice.

A Russian team of 13 military personnel took part in Falcon Hunt 2022.

