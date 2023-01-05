1 859 7
Russian soldiers who were trained to fly kamikaze drones in Iran in summer have been identified - "Slidstvo.Info". VIDEO
Last August, Russian military calculations of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) took part in the Sokolinnaya Okhota competition. Teams from Russia, Belarus, Iran and Armenia competed in adjusting artillery fire, reconnaissance, shooting and physical training.
However, behind the scenes of the race, Iran was probably training Russian instructors and operators of Shahed kamikaze drones. Ukrainian journalists determined who these Russian operators were and found their families. This is stated in the material of the "Slidstvo.Info" publication, Censor.NET informs.
