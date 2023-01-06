On eve of Christmas, supreme shaman of ruscist people predicts success and prosperity for Russia: "It’s pity for America. Alaska and California will soon return to Russian Federation.". VIDEO
One of the supreme shamans of Russia predicted success and prosperity for his country, and for the USA he promised decline and decay.
As Censor.NET reports, the shaman made such a statement on the eve of Christmas, talking to the spirits in a special outfit, dancing with a tambourine.
