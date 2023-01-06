Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulates the citizens of Ukraine on Christmas.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the president, Censor.NET informs.

"I sincerely congratulate the millions of Ukrainian families who are gathering together today to spend the Holy Evening and meet the first dawn. It heralds Christmas. It is a holiday of harmony and family unity. And we are all together a big Ukrainian family. And no matter where we are now - at home, at work, in the trenches, on the road, in Ukraine, or abroad - our family is more united than ever. In its courage, indomitability, mutual respect, and mutual help. United in its belief in a single victory. We are equally bringing it closer. Daily.

I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a delicious kutia! Take care of yourself, take care of your families, and take care of our Ukraine! Christ is born! Let's praise him!" - said Zelensky.