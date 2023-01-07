Guerrillas in Luhansk region destroyed railway used by occupiers to transport military equipment - Haidai. VIDEO

The movement of partisans near the city of Shchastya in the Luhansk region destroyed the railway track in the area where the occupiers were transporting military equipment and ammunition.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of RMA, Serhiy Haidai.

"Luhansk partisans are a force. On the evening of January 6, near Shchastya, a homemade explosive device was used to destroy the railway line connecting the city of Luhansk - village Lantrativka

It has been previously established that the indicated railway connection is used by the Russians for the transportation of military equipment, personnel and BC. In addition, in the reverse direction, the Orcs take this way Ukrainian grain to the territory of the Russian Federation," the report says.

According to Gaidai, the occupiers admit to their "media" that they stole more than 1,000 tons of grain from the Starobilsky elevator alone.