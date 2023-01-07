Special operations forces destroy enemy near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces Command released footage of Ukrainian warriors conducting target practice near Bakhmut.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Command of Ukrainian Special Forces in Facebook.

"The video shows results of professional work by Special Operations Forces servicemen who are using mortars to stop the Russian offensive on the outskirts of the city," - the statement reads.

