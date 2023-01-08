Military activity of Russian occupants is recorded in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Mariupol, resistance forces detect hostile military activity - movement of equipment and personnel.

It was reported in Telegram by Mariupol mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We are recording military activity in Mariupol: a convoy of two S-300 air defense systems, 10 tractors (including three loaded Rosgvardia vehicles) and two civilian (apparently) trucks accompanied by the occupiers' police through the center of Mariupol-Mangush-Berdiansk direction. It is interesting that seven tractors are empty, apparently somewhere there the equipment of the occupiers "despondent" and needs a long rest at the repair base," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, there is also a movement of manpower in Nikolske, probably there is a rotation, or replenishment of enemy units with mobilized troops.

Read more: Occupiers are turning Mariupol seaport into military base, - Andriushchenko







Moreover, a truck with ammunition, manpower and APCs were spotted moving towards Donetsk.

Russian aviation also demonstrates high activity, which looks more like training than combat operations.

Andriushchenko added that "around 17.30 near Mariupol a Russian plane on the way to Rostov-on-Don caught fire and went down in loops. What it was and the further fate of the plane is still unknown, but the trend is interesting".

The official noted that currently there are no signs of a ceasefire declared by the enemy, rather it is a standard regrouping and replenishment of Russian units.