We were all gathered in assembly hall to listen to Putin, - Russian soldier wounded in Makiivka. VIDEO

Russian soldier wounded in Makiivka
Video footage of a Russian soldier who survived shelling of a school building in Makiivka by Ukrainian Armed Forces was posted online.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by social media users.
The wounded soldier introduced himself as Anton Horlovinsky.
He said: "On New Year's Eve we were gathered in the assembly hall to listen to the President's speech. We asked not to do it. All the locals knew about it. We were told to follow the order of this colonel. This is a criminal order".
The Russian soldier stressed that he was saved by a "miracle"
Social networks report that the soldier later died from the received burns.
