Fragments of the battle of paratroopers of the 46th brigade with the Russian occupiers in Soledar have been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by one of the Ukrainian fighters. The shooting date is unknown.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Enemy attacks in area of 13 settlements were repulsed. Enemy unsuccessfully concentrates efforts on capturing Donetsk region, - General Staff