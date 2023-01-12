Air reconnaissance and gunners destroyed 11 invaders in Soledar. VIDEO

In Soledar, aerial scouts of the "Birds of Madiar" group and gunners of the 45th artillery brigade destroyed at least 11 invaders from the assault group entering the city. Robert Browdy, Commander of the Special Air Intelligence Tactical Group S.A.R.G. "Birds of Madiar"

According to Censor.NET, the commander of the separate tactical air reconnaissance group "Birds of Madiar" Robert Brovdi published a video of the fighting on his page. According to his calculations, the total strength of the assault group was at least 30 occupiers. The remnants of the assault team fled.

