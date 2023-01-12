ENG
Paratroopers of 77th and 46th brigades hold positions in Soledar, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 323rd day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today, a regular meeting of the Headquarters was held. The meeting, which by its nature corresponded to the situation on the frontline - in the most fundamental areas.

Of course, the number one issue is Soledar, Bakhmut, the struggle for the Donetsk direction in general. We have analyzed in detail what decisions are needed, what reinforcements are needed, what steps should be taken by commanders in the coming days. Also, we discussed the situation with the supply of weapons and ammunition to the troops, relevant interaction with our partners.

Today I will especially note the paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade, who, together with the fighters of the 46th Airmobile Brigade in Soledar, hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy," Zelensky said.

Read more: Zelensky held meeting of the Staff: Special attention was paid to battles in Bakhmut and Soledar

