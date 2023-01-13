ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
20070 visitors online
News Video SocietyWar in Ukraine War
25 266 20
Russian Army (6205) war (20360) elimination (2601) SOF (171)

SOF fighters attack enemy position. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine

During the execution of one of the tasks, a group of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered about a dozen Russian soldiers, a machine gun emplacement, and equipped enemy observation points.

As Censor.NET reports, without delay, the SOF soldiers decided to take advantage of the opportunity and suddenly attack the enemy.

The sniper hit the enemy observer with a sharp shot, the machine gunners destroyed the enemy machine gun emplacement and began to destroy the personnel, SSO soldiers shot the Russian dugout with a hand grenade launcher. After inflicting fire damage on the enemy, the group withdrew.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 114,130 people (+740), 276 helicopters, 3,098 tanks, 2,086 artillery systems, 6,167 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 