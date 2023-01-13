SOF fighters attack enemy position. VIDEO

During the execution of one of the tasks, a group of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered about a dozen Russian soldiers, a machine gun emplacement, and equipped enemy observation points.

As Censor.NET reports, without delay, the SOF soldiers decided to take advantage of the opportunity and suddenly attack the enemy.

The sniper hit the enemy observer with a sharp shot, the machine gunners destroyed the enemy machine gun emplacement and began to destroy the personnel, SSO soldiers shot the Russian dugout with a hand grenade launcher. After inflicting fire damage on the enemy, the group withdrew.

