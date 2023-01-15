Consequences of shelling of residential building in Kherson. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked a residential building in Kherson, rescuers are currently eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

The video was released by the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevsky, Censor.NET informs.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Kherson. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the next arrival. Orcs, as before, are just hitting residential buildings," he said.

Read more: Arestovych retracted his words about allegedly downed Russian missile in Dnipro: I clearly said that it was necessary to understand