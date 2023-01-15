6 105 5
Consequences of shelling of residential building in Kherson. PHOTOS
Russian invaders attacked a residential building in Kherson, rescuers are currently eliminating the consequences of the shelling.
The video was released by the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevsky, Censor.NET informs.
"Kherson. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the next arrival. Orcs, as before, are just hitting residential buildings," he said.
