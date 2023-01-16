Missile strike on Dnipro falls under jurisdiction of International Criminal Court, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 327th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The debris of the house destroyed by a Russian missile is still being cleared in Dnipro. As of now, 39 people, including six children, have been rescued from the rubble. In total, 47 reports have been received about those who could have been in the house at the time of the strike and whose fate was unknown. The information about 22 people has been clarified. It is known about 40 dead, including three children.

The strike on Dnipro, as well as other similar strikes, falls under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. And we are using all available opportunities - both national and international - to ensure that all Russian murderers, that everyone who gives and executes orders on missile terror against our people, receive legal sentences.

What happened in Dnipro, the fact that Russia is preparing a new attempt to seize the initiative in the war, the fact that the nature of the fighting at the front requires new solutions in the defense supply - all this only emphasizes how important it is to coordinate our efforts - all the members of the coalition to defend Ukraine and freedom. And to speed up decision-making.

Today, a good example from the UK. A new package of defence aid has been announced - just what we need. Tanks, other armored vehicles, artillery. What we discussed with Prime Minister Sunak. Starting tomorrow, this week will become even more active in terms of our diplomacy. The Davos forum will start its work - Ukraine will be heard at this globally important platform. At the end of the week, a regular meeting in the Ramstein format will be held. We expect fundamental decisions from the coalition of our partners. Important bilateral negotiations are also planned. Every day of our diplomatic marathon brings Ukraine quite concrete defensive fruits," Zelensky said.