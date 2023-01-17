Border guards destroyed platoon of invaders in battle for Bakhmut: 12 Ruscists were eliminated, 17 were wounded. VIDEO

Border guards destroyed a platoon of invaders in the battle for Bakhmut.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

"Yesterday, during the day, border guards repelled an enemy assault on one of the forward strongholds near Bakhmut. Under the cover of artillery, the occupiers conducted several attacks.

The servicemen of the SBS worked against the enemy with small arms, mortars, and grenade launchers from UAVs. Fire support was also provided by the Defense Forces. The fighters repelled the attack, the enemy suffered losses: 12 occupiers were killed, 17 were wounded," the message reads.

