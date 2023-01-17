Artillerymen of 45th brigade destroyed 25 "Wagner" fighters hiding in one trench with accurate shots. VIDEO

Near Soledar, soldiers of the 45th Artillery Brigade destroyed 25 "Wagners" hiding in one trench and preparing to attack Ukrainian positions.

As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of a successful attack of Ukrainian artillery was recorded by a drone. Ukrainian soldiers note that the group consisted of 35 occupiers. The rest of the invaders refused to attack.

