ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13489 visitors online
News Video SocietyWar in Ukraine War
32 562 81
war (19669) elimination (2446) Wagner PMC (249) 45th artillery brigade (27)

Artillerymen of 45th brigade destroyed 25 "Wagner" fighters hiding in one trench with accurate shots. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine

Near Soledar, soldiers of the 45th Artillery Brigade destroyed 25 "Wagners" hiding in one trench and preparing to attack Ukrainian positions.

As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of a successful attack of Ukrainian artillery was recorded by a drone. Ukrainian soldiers note that the group consisted of 35 occupiers. The rest of the invaders refused to attack.

Watch more: Armed Forces captured "Wagnerian": "There were 12 of us, and there were three left when I left". VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 