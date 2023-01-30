ENG
war (19608) Artemivsk (740) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2066)

Battles in suburbs of Bakhmut: Work of "Terra" intelligence unit. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders are fighting in the suburbs of Bakhmut. The enemy is striking with artillery, the occupiers’ aircraft are operating.

The video was released by the intelligence unit "Terra" of the  Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The soldiers determined the positions of the enemy barrel artillery and fired mortars at the infantry positions of the occupiers.

During the shelling by the Russian occupiers, a child was wounded, and the soldiers helped her.

Read more: Occupants are not just storming our positions - they are deliberately and methodically destroying these cities and villages around them, - Zelensky on Bakhmut and Vuhledar

