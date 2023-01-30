Zelensky visited Mykolaiv region with working trip. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited Mykolaiv region on a working trip.

He noted this on Telegram channel.

He reminded that the region heroically withstands all the attacks of terrorists.

During the visit, Zelensky held a meeting on the current situation in the region.

"They discussed the operational situation in the south of Ukraine, the consequences of a Russian missile and drone attacks. They also considered the state of the region's energy infrastructure, means of its protection, and the pace of recovery. They talked about the reconstruction of educational institutions in the Mykolayiv Region, the long-term recovery of the region's economy, and the creation of new jobs," Zelensky said.

