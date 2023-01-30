Paratroopers of 79th brigade repelled attack of invaders near Mariinka. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine
Paratroopers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Mykolaiv SAB of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the enemy’s assault on several positions near Mariinka, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published fragments of the fight on social networks. The occupiers, who tried to quietly approach the paratroopers' positions, were first attacked by combat drones, and then Ukrainian soldiers met the uninvited guests with small arms and mortars. Having suffered losses, the enemy abandoned their plans and under the cover of a smoke screen, the invaders fled, leaving their dead on the battlefield.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...