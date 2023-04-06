20 067 9
Ukrainian APC withstands impact of enemy ammunition and takes crew out of combat position. VIDEO
The Ukrainian APC withstood the hit of the enemy ammunition, was able to continue moving. and take the crew out of the combat position in Bakhmut.
As Censor.NET reports, the battle of the APC crew with the occupiers was filmed by aerial scouts who directed the combat work. They also helped to evacuate the crew from the battlefield.
