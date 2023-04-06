44 008 64
Bodies of liquidated Russian occupiers in forest strip on outskirts of Bakhmut. VIDEO
A video recording of the bodies of liquidated Russian occupiers in a forest near Bakhmut was published online.
As Censor.NET reports, the video was made by one of the Ukrainian soldiers who, together with his brother, is walking along the forest strip to his position. At least 12 bodies of the occupiers can be counted on the record.
WARNING! Profanity!
