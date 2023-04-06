Russians have started clearing for construction of fortifications near Azovstal, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol near Azovstal, the Russian invaders began clearing for the construction of fortifications.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The central passageways of Azovstal from the Post Bridge. The occupiers have begun clearing with further construction of fortifications. It is through these passageways that the most convenient way to the helipad is located," the message reads.

According to Andryushchenko, due to the construction of the fortification, any vehicle traffic across the Post Bridge and the Left Bank Embankment has been stopped for three days.