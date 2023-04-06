In occupied Crimea, Russians removed equipment from storage places in north of peninsula. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers withdrew their military equipment from the base in the Medvedivka village of Dzhankoy district in Crimea.

This was the conclusion of Brady Afrik, an analyst at the Department of Foreign and Defense Policy Research at the American Enterprise Institute, Censor.NET reports.

He analyzed Maxar satellite images taken between February 11 and March 16.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 176,630 people (+390 per day), 3,631 tanks, 2,714 artillery systems, 7,013 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Over the past month, Russian forces have removed equipment from a military base in the north of Crimea. The latest satellite images show that there were tanks, armored vehicles and artillery in this area," he wrote on Twitter.

The pictures also show some of the equipment and defensive structures erected near Medvedivka. Afrik notes that the Russians built several fortifications not only near this village, but throughout Crimea.